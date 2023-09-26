Little Rock Nine reflect on 66th anniversary of integrating Central High School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - The Little Rock Nine first entered Central High School 66 years ago on Sept. 25, 1957, marking a pivotal moment in U.S. history.

The group of students’ first effort to enter the school was on Sept. 3 of that year. However, under the order of Governor Orval Faubus, the Arkansas National Guard turned them away.

On their second attempt, the group was turned away by police. That’s when President Dwight D. Eisenhower stepped in and ordered the 101st Airborne and federal troops to escort them into the school.

According to content partner KARK, one member of the Little Rock Nine, Dr. Terrence Robert, said the day was simply them desegregating, not integrating.

Roberts said they still feel like there is still a separation between whites and blacks even today.

“We pretty much knew from day one and thereafter that we were to either voluntarily leave or we would be killed and dragged away,” Dr. Roberts said. “That message was repeated every day and every day.”

On Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, Dr. Roberts, Elizabeth Eckford, and Corlatta Walls LaNier held a press conference with the Clinton School of Public Service.

The school announced an endowment for the Little Rock Nine Scholarship for its students.

