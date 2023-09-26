Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Memphis City Council proposes ordinance to create police oversight

Memphis City Council say they want an advisory committee to oversee Memphis Police Department.
Memphis City Council say they want an advisory committee to oversee Memphis Police Department.(Action News 5)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphis City Council members proposed they’d like an advisory committee to oversee the Memphis Police Department.

The idea comes months after a similar advisory group was disbanded.

Council members say their top priority when creating this police advisory and review committee is to strengthen the relationship between the Memphis Police Department and people who live in Memphis.

The ordinance was drafted by Councilwomen Michalyn Easter-Thomas and Cheyenne Johnson.

They say they want to provide a timely, fair, and objective review of the complaints people submit after their interactions with Memphis police.

It would be similar to the historic Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) that served as a police oversight group from 2018 until the spring of this year.

The ordinance on Tuesday’s agenda would consist of seven members.

Council members say individuals who want to be part of the advisory committee must be registered voters, they would be appointed by the mayor and approved by city council members, and members would serve anywhere between one to three years on the committee.

The ordinance to create this police advisory and review committee comes months after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee approved a law that abolished community oversight boards in April unless the committee consisted of the items listed above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The week began in the small Greene County town as a report of a suspicious liquid.
Syrup Scare: Fire chief identifies the ‘suspicious’ liquid
Multiple vehicles involved in crash
Arrest records show 28-year-old Ethan Barnes of Hardy, AR was arrested on a misdemeanor charge...
Mayor arrested for “disorderly conduct” at A-State football game
A Paragould woman faces charges after police say she threatened to send her child to boot camp...
Woman faces charges after threatening child with gun
One person dead after Saturday crash

Latest News

Grooms’ influence extended beyond the stage, as he transformed the Downtown Playhouse into a...
Kelly Grooms retires, leaves theater legacy in Pocahontas
In Arkansas, Dollar General partners with Arkansas Foodbank, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas...
Dollar General Generates Food Insecurity Awareness During Hunger Action Month
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The area where the body was discovered
Body found in Miss. River identified as a woman