Natural gas rates to change for Liberty Utilities customers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Natural gas rates for Liberty Utilities (Midstates Natural Gas) Corp. d/b/a Liberty Utilities customers will change under a filing that will take effect on October 1, 2023.

The rate change reflects the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider (WNAR), which authorizes rate adjustments based on weather variations.

The purpose of the tariff is to adjust revenues for differences between actual heating degree days and normal heating degree days.

Under the Liberty Utilities filing, a residential customer using 100 Ccf’s (10,000 cubic feet) of natural gas in a given billing month will see an increase of approximately $3.05 a month in Liberty Utilities’ Northeast and West Districts.

Natural gas rates will increase by approximately $2.39 monthly for a residential customer using approximately 100 Ccf’s of natural gas in a given billing month in Liberty Utilities’ Southeast District.

Liberty Utilities serves approximately 52,500 natural gas customers in Missouri.

The Northeast and West District service area includes the Missouri counties of Adair, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Macon, Marion, Pike, Ralls, Schuyler, Scotland, Bates, Cass, Henry, and St. Clair.

The Southeast District service area includes the counties of Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne.

