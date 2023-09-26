Football Friday Night
Police called to wrangle chicken at apartment complex

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new recruit to the Jonesboro Police Department got to experience a wild chase on Monday.

According to a post on social media, a woman called dispatch saying that a chicken was sitting on the porch of her apartment on Walker Place and “would not budge.”

Officer Nathan Swindle and his Field Training Officer Maurice Kinnard were dispatched to the area shortly afterward.

In the body cam footage provided to K8 News, Swindle can be seen taking a few minutes chasing the chicken:

BODY CAM: Jonesboro Police Officer Nathan Swindle chases chicken from person's front porch

Swindle was eventually able to capture the bird.

The chicken was then returned to its home “safe and sound,” the post states.

