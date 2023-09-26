Football Friday Night
Sept. 26: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The calendar may say it’s the last week of September, but the weather feels more like the last week of August.

We are waking up warm this morning with temperatures in the 60s, and we will warm into the upper-80s and low-90s today under sunny skies.

If you like today’s forecast, you will love the next 8 days.

Temperatures are above average, and no rain chances in the forecast.

We will have to keep an eye on the drought monitor as dry conditions continue for the next week to 10 days.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

An Arkansas school wants to use opioid settlement money to fund a new peer recovery program. We’ll explain how it works.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Republican presidential candidate will not be in the Sept. 27 debate.

A Jonesboro neighborhood will have to wait a bit longer to receive its mail.

A Greene County woman faces multiple charges after officials found several severely malnourished animals.

Plus, school safety is at the top of many people’s minds, but a new app at UA Little Rock does more than report crime.

Some consumers say to think twice before shopping at a popular online retail marketplace.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

