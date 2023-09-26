Football Friday Night
Time capsule recovered after 16 years

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Back in 2007, a group of students with Jonesboro Public Schools buried a time capsule that they thought was lost to time, but that all changed on Tuesday.

The Sixth Grade Academic Center, now The International Studies Magnet School, had its last class in 2007. To commemorate it, they buried a time capsule they planned to open in 2023.

Earlier in the year, Layne Yawn started searching for it, but after so much construction had been done since the time capsule was buried, his hopes were slim.

“We had just given up because we looked so much and could not find it,” Yawn said

Yawn helped the children bury it in 2007. He and several others spent all day Tuesday digging it up.

After they were able to locate it, Yawn got the honor of hoisting the capsule out of the ground.

“It is gratifying after being here all those years ago you know we started in October of last year looking for this,” Yawn said.

The moment was shared with other faculty and even some students who were in school back in 2007 like Caroline Flowers.

“We did not really know that this was possible with the reunion so close and then to hear that they had found it and that we possibly could dig it up was very exciting and to see the reaction of the teachers and everyone that is here was awesome,” Flowers said.

Yawn said the capsule has a shirt, some different knickknacks, and a cell phone from back in 2007. He said he couldn’t wait to see all the letters the children wrote.

“The kids wrote down what they were going to be when they grew up, and a week from Friday we will see if that came true,” Yawn said.

The students are going to open the capsule at their reunion next week, but now that it has been recovered, Flowers said she does not know if she can wait.

“It is hard now that we know it is here to wait another week to open it, so I am very hopeful that we get a good turnout for the reunion next week and get to see what is going on,” Flowers said.

