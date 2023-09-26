Football Friday Night
Travis Kelce jersey sales spike nearly 400% after Taylor Swift attends Chiefs game

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is trending after Taylor Swift sat in his stadium suite during Sunday’s game.

Swift’s attendance brought an unexpected spike in Kelce’s jersey sales online.

On Sunday, Kelce was one of the top five selling NFL players after a nearly 400% spike in sales across Fanatics’ websites.

Kelce and Swift are rumored to be dating, although neither has confirmed nor denied the rumors.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

