2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: Wynne at Southside

SOUTHSIDE, Ark. (KAIT) - One team is guaranteed to start 2-0 in 5A East play Friday night as Southside plays host to Wynne.

Southside Southerners (4-0, 1-0 5A East)

Kenny Simpson’s squad is off to about as good of a start as you can have to start the season. Southside put up 59 points last week, moving to 1-0 in 5A East play and a perfect 4-0 this season.

Now, they’ll host Wynne for homecoming. They’ll look to stop the momentum of the Yellowjackets, who’ll come to town after winning in back-to-back weeks.

The Southerners dropped last year’s matchup against the Yellowjackets in Southside’s first season in 5A.

“You know you’re dealing with kids that are going to fight, they take after their coach, I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Totty, I think he’s one of the best in the state,” Simpson said. “His kids, they’re just gritty and tough kids and so we understand Friday night, it’s going to be a tall task. We’re playing one of the premier programs in the state, one of the best coaches in the state. We’re excited about the opportunity but we know it’s going to be a challenge.”

“Definitely staying focused, we do have a big week this week with it being homecoming we have a lot of distractions we could have,” senior quarterback and defensive back Savion Hall said. “Just make sure we’re locked in, staying ready for Friday night.”

The Southerners continue to have success running the ball. Simpson credits the rushing attack as a key to the early success.

“Our run game, all of our linemen are dogs, every single one of them,” senior running back Seth Case said.

“We’ve ran for like 400 yards every time we’ve went on the field, it’s just a big contributor,” senior offensive lineman Tate Hedden added. “Everybody put in a lot of work over the offseason and it’s all coming together.”

“Every week we’re getting better, every week we’re getting more disciplined and we’re handling things very well,” senior defensive lineman Isaac Wallis said. “We’re consistent. I think that’s something we come in every day, we know what we have to do, we know what we want to accomplish.”

Wynne Yellowjackets (2-2, 1-0 5A East)

Clay Totty’s crew moved back to .500, but more importantly 1-0 in conference play after beating Brookland 21-17.

“We’ve been starting 4 sophomores on the offensive line, only 6 seniors so really we ought to be playing a JV schedule but we’re throwing them into the fire on Friday night, with that, they just continue to get better,” Totty said. “We’ve had more mental mistakes last Friday night than we’ve had since the scrimmage game, but we were able to overcome that, still find a way to win.”

“We have a really young team and it’s just the fact of making them grow up,” senior offensive lineman Will Boothe added. “It sucks but they just have to grow up.”

“Growing up, knowing that we’re not going to win every game from sympathy,” senior running back Donte Smith said. “We really just came in and really just had to grow up.”

Totty and players say momentum has been key over the last couple weeks.

“It took us a little while to adjust to the new system,” senior Brayden Mattox said. “These past two weeks we really come together and played as a team and it’s been good to see.”

“I notice our momentum has been a lot better,” senior wide receiver Mason Stallings added. “Everyone has been doing their job a lot more. Yeah, momentum is really the big part. Once you get momentum, we keep on going, there’s not much stopping us.”

Part of the Yellowjacket turnaround has been on the defensive side of the ball. Wynne pitched a shutout 2 weeks ago against Magnolia, then held the Bearcats to 17 points last week.

They’ll need a solid defense to knock off a Southside squad that scored 59 points last week to move to 4-0.

“They played a good game last year, they got a strong defense, they have a good offense, they’re going to be a tough team,” senior quarterback John Watson said. “We’re going to have to prepare and focus extra hard this week.”

“We’ve just got to be focused and ready,” senior offensive lineman Cole Jordan added.

