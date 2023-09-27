Football Friday Night
$500k bond set for Jonesboro man accused of rape

According to a probable cause affidavit, Devin Wayne Shelton, 23, of Jonesboro, was arrested for an incident Monday, Sept. 25 in Craighead County.(Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man appeared in court on Wednesday after Craighead County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested him on a rape charge.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Devin Wayne Shelton, 23, of Jonesboro, was arrested for an incident Monday, Sept. 25 in Craighead County.

In his court appearance Wednesday, Shelton was charged with rape, domestic battering in the 3rd degree, and endangering welfare of a minor.

Shelton was booked into the Craighead County Detention Center where he will remain there on a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

A judge also issued a No Contact Order in the case.

If found guilty, Shelton can face between 10 to 40 years or life for the rape charge.

He’s due back in court on Nov. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

Editor’s Note: Due to the graphic nature of the charges and to protect the alleged victims, K8 News has chosen not to divulge the details of the case.

