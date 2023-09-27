ArDOT shuts down westbound lane for maintenance
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced a lane closure affecting Blytheville traffic.
ArDOT stated they will begin maintenance from the overpass near Walmart to Lake Street.
The westbound right lane will be closed until further notice to conduct the maintenance.
Crews advise caution when traveling within the city.
