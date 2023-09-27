Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

ARDOT unveils new equipment to clear roads

Arkansas Department of Transportation pickup trucks will have new attachments to help push...
Arkansas Department of Transportation pickup trucks will have new attachments to help push debris out of the roadway.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Department of Transportation pickup trucks will have new attachments to help push debris out of the roadway.

According to a social media post, the attachment is called a LaneBlade. It is similar to a snow plow, but it’s for debris.

The new technology will keep roads clear and help with the safety of the crews.

For more information, visit the ARDOT’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Arrest records show 28-year-old Ethan Barnes of Hardy, AR was arrested on a misdemeanor charge...
Mayor arrested for “disorderly conduct” at A-State football game
The week began in the small Greene County town as a report of a suspicious liquid.
Syrup Scare: Fire chief identifies the ‘suspicious’ liquid
Multiple vehicles involved in crash
According to the incident report, Jonesboro police arrested 25-year-old Callie Anderson on...
Jonesboro woman arrested on drug charges

Latest News

Traffic resumes after crash with injuries on I-555
Traffic resumes following two-vehicle crash on Red Wolf
the groundbreaking of the new Signature Bank building in downtown Jonesboro.
Downtown bank to open after working with city to have drive-thru
The Jonesboro Police Department aims to crack down on distracted driving and reduce crashes.
Police stepping up to reduce crashes, distracted driving