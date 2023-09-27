Arvest Bank opens doors at new location

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the new faces in the Greensboro village in Jonesboro opened its doors for the first time Tuesday.

Arvest Bank cut the ribbon on their new building near Hilltop on Johnson Avenue. The new space will help Arvest serve the community better.

Community Bank President Kevin Hufstedler said they are excited to get in on what is an ever-growing part of town.

“The whole hilltop area has seen such growth over the last several years, we have kind of watched from the sideline even though we have been part of the financial side, so we are proud to be out here and be part of the growth in the area,” Hufstedler said.

Arvest Bank is just one of the many projects getting started in that area. Next-door construction has already begun on Dunkin Donuts.

