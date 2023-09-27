Batesville considering several new quality-of-life enhancements, seeing your opinion

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Batesville and Independence County leaders are teaming up to form several advisory teams that will play a pivotal role in shaping the city’s future.

According to a news release by the Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, this move follows the August special election where Batesville residents approved water infrastructure upgrades and quality-of-life enhancements.

The City of Batesville and IMPACT Independence County are partnering for these initiatives, spanning diverse areas of community development.

They aim to enhance the quality of life, promote inclusivity, and create vibrant spaces for residents and visitors. Projects include:

Events Center : A state-of-the-art facility set to become a cultural and economic epicenter, hosting concerts, sporting events, conventions, and more.

Children’s Nature Discovery and Play Area : A space designed to nurture the curiosity and imagination of our youngest residents while connecting them with the natural world.

Commercial Commons : An area that fosters businesses, artisans, and entrepreneurs while promoting a sense of community.

Lifestyle Features of the Park : Features such as walking trails, bridges, pavilions, and recreational amenities that encourage active living.

Sports Courts : Multi-purpose courts for various sports, promoting physical activity and friendly competition.

Water Play : A refreshing water-based attraction for all to enjoy during warmer months.

All-Inclusive Play Space : An accessible playground designed to cater to children of all abilities, ensuring everyone can participate in playtime.

Skate and Cycle Park : A dedicated facility for skateboarders and cyclists to practice their skills safely and an adrenaline-pumping destination offering courses for other outdoor adventures.

Downtown Plaza: A dynamic public space that celebrates community culture and serves as a gathering point for residents and visitors.

The Advisory Team will work as bridge between the project team and the community, ensuring that the project aligns with the community’s vision.

The news release states interested individuals are encouraged to apply to join an Advisory Team for specific project(s) by October 9, 2023. Applications should include a statement of interest and any additional information deemed pertinent. Subject matter experts should include a résumé or CV highlighting relevant experience and expertise. Applications can be found at projects.betterbatesville.info

Following the application period, selection committees will review submissions and select individuals who bring diverse perspectives and expertise to each project. Notifications of selection will be sent out by October 13, 2023.

There is also an open opportunity for all residents to provide feedback and input on projects via an online form until October 9, 2023. The feedback form can be found at projects.betterbatesville.info

