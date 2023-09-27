Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Boating paused on Randolph County lake for “up to two years”

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Randolph County lake could be off limits to boating for up to two years due to maintenance.

The City of Pocahontas said last week that Baltz Lake would be closed to boating “until further notice.”

City employees are performing maintenance on the lake’s levee to ensure its structural integrity for years to come.

“We’ve had an issue with the back of the dam and the levee where it was undermining and becoming a hazard. We’re having to drain the lake to fix the problem,” City Street Supervisor Jeremy Wicker said.

The work will take some time to complete.

“It’ll take about two years from start to finish. We’ve started on it, but you’ve got to think of the weather and other projects that we’ve got going on,” Wicker explained.

City employees will also clean up a portion of the lake while boating is restricted.

Those who swim in the lake should avoid the area of the lake’s levee, as the city says it’s “extremely dangerous.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest records show 28-year-old Ethan Barnes of Hardy, AR was arrested on a misdemeanor charge...
Mayor arrested for “disorderly conduct” at A-State football game
The week began in the small Greene County town as a report of a suspicious liquid.
Syrup Scare: Fire chief identifies the ‘suspicious’ liquid
Multiple vehicles involved in crash
According to the incident report, Jonesboro police arrested 25-year-old Callie Anderson on...
Jonesboro woman arrested on drug charges
A Paragould woman faces charges after police say she threatened to send her child to boot camp...
Woman faces charges after threatening child with gun

Latest News

The ribbon being cut on the new Arvest Bank building on Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro.
Arvest Bank opens doors at new location
Former staff posed for a picture after the capsule was recovered 16 years later.
Time capsule recovered after 16 years
Jonesboro time capsule located after 16 years
Jonesboro time capsule located after 16 years
38-year-old Derek Hughes went missing on May 13. Three days later, his body was found in Lake...
Man’s fiancé speaks out after death, asking for more answers