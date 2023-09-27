Football Friday Night
City officials urge downtown traffic caution ahead of BBQ Fest

Downtown Jonesboro is full of parking maps like this one but not all the lots will be open starting Wednesday night.(KAIT)
Downtown Jonesboro is full of parking maps like this one but not all the lots will be open starting Wednesday night.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers expect to see some traffic changes starting Wednesday night as crews prepare for BBQ Fest.

Beginning Wednesday night, parking lots across downtown will begin closing, so all cars have to be moved.

Downtown roads are set to close on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

A map of roads and parking lots that will be closed ahead of BBQ Fest.
A map of roads and parking lots that will be closed ahead of BBQ Fest.(KAIT)

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas talked about why they need the space open so early.

“When you look at it and the number of people coming downtown, we have got staging, we have the BBQ contenders coming downtown, we have vendors coming up and down main street, there is a lot of activity that needs to be set up in a short time,” Kapalas explained.

Road closures and detour signs will be placed to help navigate the downtown area.

BBQ fest is set to begin on Friday and run through the weekend with lots of food and musical performances.

