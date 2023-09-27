City officials urge downtown traffic caution ahead of BBQ Fest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers expect to see some traffic changes starting Wednesday night as crews prepare for BBQ Fest.

Beginning Wednesday night, parking lots across downtown will begin closing, so all cars have to be moved.

Downtown roads are set to close on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

A map of roads and parking lots that will be closed ahead of BBQ Fest. (KAIT)

Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director Danny Kapalas talked about why they need the space open so early.

“When you look at it and the number of people coming downtown, we have got staging, we have the BBQ contenders coming downtown, we have vendors coming up and down main street, there is a lot of activity that needs to be set up in a short time,” Kapalas explained.

Road closures and detour signs will be placed to help navigate the downtown area.

BBQ fest is set to begin on Friday and run through the weekend with lots of food and musical performances.

