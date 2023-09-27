Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Crash with injury slows traffic on Jonesboro road

Crews are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Jonesboro.
Crews are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Jonesboro.(Pixabay)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Highland Drive and Main Street just before 6 p.m.

Jonesboro dispatch reported that there were injuries but could not provide more information.

Traffic is partially blocked in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

K8 News will continue to provide updates on this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
1 dead, 1 injured in Cross County shooting
Arrest records show 28-year-old Ethan Barnes of Hardy, AR was arrested on a misdemeanor charge...
Mayor arrested for “disorderly conduct” at A-State football game
According to the incident report, Jonesboro police arrested 25-year-old Callie Anderson on...
Jonesboro woman arrested on drug charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire

Latest News

Downtown Jonesboro is full of parking maps like this one but not all the lots will be open...
City officials urge downtown traffic caution ahead of BBQ Fest
Arkansas Department of Transportation pickup trucks will have new attachments to help push...
ARDOT unveils new equipment to clear roads
Traffic resumes after crash with injuries on I-555
Traffic resumes following two-vehicle crash on Red Wolf