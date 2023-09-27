Crash with injury slows traffic on Jonesboro road

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Jonesboro.

According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Highland Drive and Main Street just before 6 p.m.

Jonesboro dispatch reported that there were injuries but could not provide more information.

Traffic is partially blocked in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

K8 News will continue to provide updates on this story as information becomes available.

