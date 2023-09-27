Deputies uncover decades worth of stolen goods

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department uncovered decades worth of stolen goods in an Evening Shade home.

A recent tip lead the sheriff’s department to stolen items at a home on East Red Barn Road in Evening Shade.

While at the home, deputies said Rickey Norris took off from them. Deputies later conducted a search of the property and discovered “several items known to be or believed to be stolen.”

According to a department press release, while the exact value is unknown, deputies believe that at least $25,000 worth of properties were recovered.

The Sheriff’s Office withheld the item’s descriptions due to security reasons but it confirmed several items included photographs, schoolwork and report cards dating back to the 1960s.

The press release also stated deputies are still searching for Norris.

They added he may be in possession of a firearm, but do not believe him to be “an immediate threat to the public.”

If you have any information about where he is, you are urged to contact the Sharp County Dispatch.

