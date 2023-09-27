Jonesboro Police Officer speaks out after chicken chase goes viral

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro Police Officer and resident speak out after a chicken chase goes viral.

It all started on Sunday, Sept. 24 when Tia Dulaney got home and saw a chicken on her front porch.

“I waited for like 5 minutes until you know to see if it was gonna, you know, leave or whatever and it never did,” she said.

Dulaney first called Animal Control, but they were closed. Instead, she called JPD.

Officer Nathan Swindle answered the call.

“Last thing I thought I’d be doing is chasing a chicken around,” he said.

Swindle and his training officer arrived at Dulaney’s apartment. Swindle got out of his car and approached the chicken, but the chicken had other plans.

“I was trying to shoo it off a little bit and it took off and so I was like, ‘Man, I gotta catch it,’ and so I immediately started running,” he said.

Officer Swindle chased the chicken around the parking lot for four minutes and twenty seconds.

The chicken eluded the officer and even hid under a car. The officer brought a stick out to try to get the chicken from under the car.

His plan worked, but the chicken would continue to avoid its capture.

Bodycam footage of the chase shows everyone, even Swindle laughing as he chased the chicken.

“He was having more fun than really anything,” said Dulaney.

“I think she just thought I was going to shoo it off and call it good, but she sure got a kick out of it,” said Swindle.

Since the release of the photos from the chase, Officer Swindle has newfound fame. The video has been shared across the country.

Swindle’s peers at the Jonesboro Police Department have given the rookie a nickname.

“My nickname has been “Rooster” since Sunday,” he said.

On Tuesday, the chicken crossed the street and came back to the apartments that afternoon. I decided to ask some questions of my own.

“Did you get lost? Why did you scare the girl?” I asked.

The chicken avoided all questions, but now Jonesboro residents know who to call when there is fowl play on their porch.

“I guess we’re gonna call ol’ Rooster,” he said.

