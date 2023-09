CARAWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Caraway says there will not be water as they make repairs around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.

According to a Facebook post by the city officials, there is a water leak that will cause the area to lose water.

They don’t expect long to repair.

