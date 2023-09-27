Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Only 1 in 4 adults plan to get updated COVID-19 shot, survey says

Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Source: CNN/EMED DIGITAL HEALTHCARE/CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans are not racing to get the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Only about 25% of adults say they definitely plan to get the shot while 33% say they definitely will not get it, according to a new survey from the nonprofit health policy group KFF.

As for children, 40% of parents in the survey said they intend to get the new shot for their kids and teens.

These updated COVID-19 vaccines were designed to help the body fight off the latest variants.

They come as America faces an uptick in infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Arrest records show 28-year-old Ethan Barnes of Hardy, AR was arrested on a misdemeanor charge...
Mayor arrested for “disorderly conduct” at A-State football game
According to the incident report, Jonesboro police arrested 25-year-old Callie Anderson on...
Jonesboro woman arrested on drug charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
7 candidates have qualified for the 2nd Republican presidential debate. Here’s who missed the cut

Latest News

When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
Shooting investigation underway
Police say members of the group smashed windows and stole shoes from a Foot Locker. They also...
Crowds of masked teens ransack Philadelphia stores and arrests are made, police say
Researchers say the electric blue coloring does not come from the presence of blue...
Electric blue tarantula species discovered in Thailand
Tony Green flies his PPG above the classic airstrip in Jonesboro.
‘When I feel down, I get up in the air’: Mystery flying man identified
North Korea has decided “to expel” U.S. Army Private Travis King who had crossed into the North...
Journalist discusses Travis King's situation in North Korea