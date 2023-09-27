Football Friday Night
Police investigating theft of flowers from cemetery

By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the theft of flowers from a Northeast Arkansas cemetery.

Pocahontas Police Department said it had taken multiple reports of theft of flowers from the Masonic Cemetery on Pyburn Street.

“There had been some flowers taken off of graves. One incident had them taken off twice,” said Cemetery Committee Member Ray Adams.

Those with family and friends inside the cemetery are irate by the thefts.

“Just leave the flowers alone. These people don’t deserve that, and you don’t need that. Anyone out there that sees any of this going on let us know, and we’ll take care of it,” Adams explained.

On top of the anger, the families are also saddened by the thefts.

“To come back and those had been taken, it’s a very upsetting situation. Very hard on those families that have already struggled so much with the loss of those loved ones,” McNabb Funeral Home Funeral Director Joshua Dement said.

Adams said this is the first time an incident like this has happened, and he hopes it’s the last.

“We’ve never had this problem before, but now, all of a sudden, there’s been a rash of them. I know the police department is involved in it, and they’re going to do extra patrolling up here and take care of that,” Adams said.

If you have any information on the thefts, call Pocahontas Police at (870) 892-9867.

