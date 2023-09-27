Remains belonging to woman who went missing on Mother’s Day 2020 found in Colorado

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - The search for a missing mother from Colorado has reached a tragic end.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday that remains found during a search on Sept. 22 were positively identified as Suzanne Morphew.

Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day on May 10, 2020.

The identification was completed by the El Paso County coroner on Wednesday.

The news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation adds officials were searching in Saguach County for an incident that wasn’t related to Morphew’s disappearance.

“Specific information about the location and the state of the remains are being withheld at this time,” part of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation news release stated. “No arrests have been made since the remains were located. Updates will be provided as information becomes available during this ongoing investigation. Family notifications have been made following the formal identification of Suzanne Morphew.”

The public is still asked to report any information that might be related to Suzanne Morphew’s case by calling 719-312-7530.

“While this case has garnered attention from around the world, it has touched our community and the sheriff’s office deeply,” Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said. “We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne.”

The remains were located in the 12th Judicial District, and District Attorney Anne Kelly has been notified according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

“Although locating Suzanne’s remains is a critical component of this investigation, and for her family, we are left with many more questions than answers, and it would be a disservice to conduct a news conference at this time,” Spezze said.

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office shows Barry Morphew in Salida, Colo. Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation found the remains of Suzanne Morphew, 49, during an unrelated search near the small southern Colorado town of Moffat on Friday, and she was positively identified Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. Morphew's husband, Barry Morphew, was charged in her presumed death, but prosecutors dropped charges against him last year just as he was about to go on trial. (Chaffee County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) (AP)

At one point, her husband Barry Morphew was a suspect in the case, but charges were eventually dropped.

