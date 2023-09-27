Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Sept. 27: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A few clouds this morning will not keep us cool this afternoon.

Yesterday, temperatures climbed into the low-to-mid 90s, and we will do it again under mostly sunny skies.

The humidity values will also climb just a bit over the next couple of days.

Rain chances are really non-existent over the next week.

We will have to keep an eye on the drought monitor as dry conditions continue for the next week to 10 days.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

A shooting is under investigation in Cross County.

The CDC says teenagers aren’t getting enough sleep, raising questions about whether schools should start later.

A stolen travel trailer was found thanks to a K8 News viewer.

A Pocahontas lake is closed to boating as crews work to repair a levee.

Arkansas State University in Jonesboro is set to hold a meeting this afternoon to discuss enrollment and campus updates.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Arrest records show 28-year-old Ethan Barnes of Hardy, AR was arrested on a misdemeanor charge...
Mayor arrested for “disorderly conduct” at A-State football game
According to the incident report, Jonesboro police arrested 25-year-old Callie Anderson on...
Jonesboro woman arrested on drug charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
This combination of photos shows Republican presidential candidates, top row from left, Sen....
7 candidates have qualified for the 2nd Republican presidential debate. Here’s who missed the cut

Latest News

When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
Shooting investigation underway
Arkansas Department of Transportation pickup trucks will have new attachments to help push...
ARDOT unveils new equipment to clear roads
The Hardy Police Department said it is searching for a stolen Jaco 32-foot travel trailer.
Stolen travel trailer recovered in Mississippi
Cross County School District announced on Tuesday that the district received a three-year $2.2...
Cross County School District receives $2.2 million grant from teacher incentive fund