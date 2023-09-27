Shooting investigation underway

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Cross County Sheriff David West confirmed a shooting investigation is underway Wednesday morning in Cross County.

When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of Coldwater, the highway was shut down with crime scene tape.

K8 News will provide further information as this story develops on our website and Good Morning Region 8.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.