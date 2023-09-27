Ticket deadline approaching for a special downtown dinner

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An evening of dining and fundraising is right around the corner.

Main Street Paragould is hosting ‘Plates on Pruett’ on Thursday, Oct. 5, but the deadline to buy tickets is Friday, Sept. 29.

The fundraising event supports the local nonprofit while enjoying a night in Downtown Paragould with a meal catered by Chow at 118.

Executive Director Miranda Reynolds said there’s plenty of room for everybody.

“Tickets, sponsorships, and investorships are all still available, but individual tickets are due this Friday,” she said. “So that we can have an accurate food count for our caterer, Chow at 118.”

Tickets can only be purchased in person at ‘Something Sweet’ located on the 200 S. block of Pruett Street.

All the money raised will go toward future free events hosted by Main Street Paragould.

