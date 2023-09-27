Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Ticket deadline approaching for a special downtown dinner

A night in Downtown Paragould with a meal catered by Chow at 188 supports the local nonprofit.
A night in Downtown Paragould with a meal catered by Chow at 188 supports the local nonprofit.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - An evening of dining and fundraising is right around the corner.

Main Street Paragould is hosting ‘Plates on Pruett’ on Thursday, Oct. 5, but the deadline to buy tickets is Friday, Sept. 29.

The fundraising event supports the local nonprofit while enjoying a night in Downtown Paragould with a meal catered by Chow at 118.

Executive Director Miranda Reynolds said there’s plenty of room for everybody.

“Tickets, sponsorships, and investorships are all still available, but individual tickets are due this Friday,” she said. “So that we can have an accurate food count for our caterer, Chow at 118.”

Tickets can only be purchased in person at ‘Something Sweet’ located on the 200 S. block of Pruett Street.

All the money raised will go toward future free events hosted by Main Street Paragould.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
Arrest records show 28-year-old Ethan Barnes of Hardy, AR was arrested on a misdemeanor charge...
Mayor arrested for “disorderly conduct” at A-State football game
According to the incident report, Jonesboro police arrested 25-year-old Callie Anderson on...
Jonesboro woman arrested on drug charges
When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
Shooting investigation underway
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire

Latest News

They aim to enhance the quality of life, promote inclusivity, and create vibrant spaces for...
Batesville considering several new quality-of-life enhancements, seeing your opinion
According to a Facebook post by the city officials, there is a water leak that will cause the...
No water Wednesday evening in Caraway
Tony Green flies his PPG above the classic airstrip in Jonesboro.
‘When I feel down, I get up in the air’: Mystery flying man identified
The Hardy Police Department said it is searching for a stolen Jaco 32-foot travel trailer.
Stolen travel trailer recovered in Mississippi