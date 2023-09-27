Whaley: Weird and wild stats, why A-State is in Southern Miss’ shoes this week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Raise your hands if you had “all three starting quarterbacks getting played on the lineup introduction video” on your Arkansas State football 2023 bingo cards.

I suppose it makes sense. Although, admittedly, the idea of “competitive advantage” when naming a starting quarterback is one I never liked (I don’t believe it makes that much of a difference), the fact that Butch Jones played 4-D chess all week paid off.

We talked about the QB race ad nauseam last week in the column (name still pending, though A-State Sports Information Directors Mark Taylor and Caleb Garner did suggest Whaley’s Wednesday Wisdom and Monday Musings to me. I promise that I’m not releasing this on a Tuesday out of spite). Jones decided to go with the less-experienced, yet talented true freshman Jaylen Raynor over the struggling senior J.T. Shrout in the Sun Belt opener. It was a move that paid off and deserves plenty of credit. Here are some things that jumped out to me.

Hot Start

The Red Wolves needed just 10 offensive plays to score their first 14 points. In the first two weeks, A-State ran 121 plays and scored 3.

Raynor was 3-3 for 45 yards and 2 TDs in the first quarter. Yes, the yardage is low, but the final two drives of the quarter had starting field positions of Southern Miss’ 8 (following a pick) and their 26 (following a blocked punt).

Jeff Foreman caught his 10th career touchdown with his 33-yard reception in the first quarter. He added 2 more receptions and had 77 yards in total. Foreman was Pro Football Focus’ second-highest graded Sun Belt receiver this week (Louisiana’s Charles Robertson was first, which if you’re like me you’re wondering how Old Dominion’s Kelby Williams’ near-200-yard performance is just third).

Response to Inconsistency

Raynor in the second quarter: 0-7, 1 INT.

The Red Wolves gained just 49 yards of offense, yet somehow they managed 2 field goals despite that, including a 53-yarder from Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week Dominic Zvada.

Yet, despite that, Raynor came out in the third quarter and fired a 60-yard touchdown pass to Courtney Jackson on the very first play. He would complete the next three passes he threw, including a 38-yard strike to Corey Rucker to set up a Raynor rushing TD.

Raynor in the 1st half : 3-10, 45 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 27 rushing yards

Raynor in the 2nd half: 8-11, 188 passing yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 70 rushing yards, 2 TD

Using the legs

Raynor iced the game late with a 62-yard TD. That’s the 8th-longest run by an FBS QB this season.

Raynor is just the 8th QB in FBS to record a game with 200+ yards passing and 95+ yards rushing. He’s the first A-State QB to record that stat line since 2018, and he’s only the third A-State QB to have a game with that line since 2000.

Take away the sacks (which count toward a QB’s rushing total), Raynor had 130 rushing yards.

Raynor is the first true freshman QB in A-State history to win his first start. He was only the sixth true freshman to start for the Red Wolves in the FBS era, and the first since Elliot Jacobs in 2001. How many true freshmen quarterbacks have started in the FBS this season?

Keyone Jenkins (FIU) - 4 games, 59-110, 1000 pass yards, 7 total TD - 4 INT, 53 rushing yards

Anthony Colandrea (Virginia) - 4 games, 63-102, 923 pass yards, 5 TD - 6 INT, 49 rushing yards

Dante Moore (UCLA) - 4 games, 47-86, 849 yards, 8 TD - 2 INT, -53 rushing yards

McCae Hillstead (Utah State, hello again Blake Anderson) - 4 games, 46-79, 619 pass yards, 7 TD - 3 INT, -3 rushing yards

Kadin Semonza (Ball State, same school where old friend Layne Hatcher is at) - 4 games, 50-82, 480 pass yards, 3 TD - 5 INT, 10 rushing yards

Jaden Rashada (Arizona State) - 2 games, 34-60, 403 pass yards, 3 TD - 1 INT, 5 rushing yards

Jaylen Raynor - 2 games, 15-27, 311 pass yards, 6 total TD - 1 INT, 154 rushing yards

A-State SID Mark Taylor pointed out this stat, but you can see Raynor has far and away the most rushing yards out of any true freshman FBS QB, and he’s only played 2 games!

Other notes :

It’s wild that Raynor had as much success as he did, especially considering the pressure rates. He was under pressure on 54 percent of his dropbacks, the seventh-highest rate in FBS last week. However, it is important to note, especially with mobile QBs, that sometimes it is the QB’s fault he’s under pressure. According to PFF, 4 of Raynor’s dropbacks where he was pressured can be considered his fault, tied for third most.

Raynor was blitzed 68 percent of the time. His stat line when blitzed: 9-14, 191 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT.

Raynor completed 5 passes that traveled over 20 yards in the air. Utah State’s McCae Hillstead leads all of FBS with 7 deep completions. Raynor attempted 9 deep passes last week. For reference, Florida State’s Jordan Travis and SMU’s Preston Stone have attempted the most deep balls at 11 this season.

It’s clear the mobility of Raynor has opened things up for Ja’Quez Cross as well. Cross ran for 58 yards on 10 attempts. Cross is now at 7.6 yards per carry this season, that’s 19th in FBS.

DT Kadan Lewis led all defensive players with his 87.9 PFF grade. In 33 snaps played, he generated 4 pressures and 4 hurries.

S Justin Parks continues to get back to 100 percent. He was targeted 6 times in coverage and allowed 2 receptions for 15 yards. Wiles had a 42.4 quarterback rating when targeting a receiver in Parks’ vicinity.

Preparing for UMass

First, if you’re a nerd like me, you’ll appreciate this in-depth analytical breakdown of the matchup by Parker Fleming on Twitter/X.

ARKANSAS STATE @ UMASS pic.twitter.com/5E2v3Gb6WC — parker fleming (@statsowar) September 26, 2023

The first thing that jumps out is this may be a slugfest. This will be a battle of the 125th-ranked scoring defense (A-State at 38.5 points per game allowed) against the... 122nd-ranked scoring defense (UMass at 36.6 PPG allowed). The Vegas over/under is set at 55.5 total points.

As Butch Jones pointed out in his weekly press conference, this is a team that could easily be 3-2 instead of 1-4. UMass dropped last week’s game against New Mexico 34-31 in OT. Before that, it was a 2-point loss at Eastern Michigan.

The Minutemen have 3 quarterbacks who could start this week. Carlos Davis has been the primary starter, completing 61 percent of his passes for 886 yards with 6 touchdowns to 3 picks (all of them coming at Eastern Michigan). Davis is an experienced QB, playing the past three seasons at Western Carolina. He was hurt in last week’s game against New Mexico, however. True freshman Ahmad Haston stepped in, was a perfect 5-of-5 for 102 yards and a score, adding 25 yards on the ground. Clemson and Georgia Tech transfer Taisun Phommachanh could also return this week. He was the starter for the first two games, throwing for 247 yards with zero touchdowns to 1 pick.

Arkansas State football press conference is underway. 2-2 Red Wolves at 1-4 UMass Saturday 2:30pm ESPN+



Butch Jones: UMass should have 3 wins (lost 2 games by combined 5 points). Physical, have a lot of players back + transfers. We’re going to have to play our best football. pic.twitter.com/NiYdkWDOEH — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) September 26, 2023

So, you’re telling me UMass has to decide between potentially three starting quarterbacks, two of them have plenty of experience and the other an exciting true freshman? Where have I heard this storyline before?

UMass has 6 players who have caught a touchdown. Anthony Simpson has caught 2. He leads the team with 33 targets, 19 receptions, and is top 20 in receiving yards. He primarily lines up in the slot, a position A-State has struggled to defend this season. Jones calls UMass one of the most talented WR corps they’ll face this year. Oklahoma slot receivers: 18 targets, 17 receptions, 131 yards, 2 TD Memphis (DeMeer Blankumsee): 1 reception, 24 yards Stony Brook (Anthony Johnson): 13 targets, 9 receptions, 127 yards Southern Miss (Tiaquelin Mims): 7 targets, 4 receptions, 52 yards

What UMass grades well in (according to PFF): Pass coverage (CB Isaiah Rutherford ranks #20 in FBS), rushing (RB Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams ranks 9th in FBS in rushing yards with 459 yards. His 18 first-down runs and 10 runs going for greater than 15 yards are tied for first in the country)

Where they don’t grade well: Blocking (pass + run block grades in bottom 50), special teams (4th-worst)

What do you think will happen Saturday? Feel free to leave comments, feedback, etc. to my email (logan.whaley@kait8.com) or reach out to me on Facebook or Twitter/X (@LoganWhaleyKAIT, my DMs are open).

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.