‘When I feel down, I get up in the air’: Mystery flying man identified

By Chase Gage
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A mystery man flying through the skies above Northeast Arkansas has an inspirational message.

Tony Green has been spotted flying his powered paraglider over high school football games across the area, and now he’s speaking out about his passion with a message of hope.

“When you’re down, it’s hard to come back up. But when I got up in this, I could feel the happiness come back in me. It’s just something, when I feel down, get up in the air,” Green said.

During the day, Green spends his time sweating in attics, working on insulation. He owns his own business — Green’s Insulation — but still finds a way to make time for his hobby. It started during a period of trials in his life.

“You go through divoce, it’s hard to come back up in life,” Green said. “When I first got in one, I was sold. You’re wide open in the air, you feel the breeze, you feel the warmth. You feel nature like it’s supposed to be. That’s what attracted me to it. I wanted to learn a new skill, and there it is.”

A question on many minds upon seeing the PPG in action — is this legal? Yes, and Green has the license to prove it.

He can’t take any passengers in the air just yet; he said his mother is first in line once he can.

“Don’t be scared of life. It’s hard to create a goal. But if you write it down and stick with it, it will come true,” Green said. “Don’t give up.”

