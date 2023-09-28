Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Actor Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the later Harry Potter films, has died

Michael Gambon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dad's Army" in...
Michael Gambon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Dad's Army" in London, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Veteran actor Michael Gambon, who was known to many for his portrayal of Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight “Harry Potter” films, has died, his publicist said Thursday. He was 82.

A statement by his family, issued by his publicist, said he died following “a bout of pneumonia.”

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside,” his family said.

No matter what role he took on in a career that lasted more than five decades, Gambon was always instantly recognizable by the deep and drawling tones of his voice. He was cast as the much-loved Dumbledore after the death of his predecessor, Richard Harris, in 2002.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
1 dead, 1 injured in Cross County shooting
Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after vehicle flips in crash
Tony Green flies his PPG above the classic airstrip in Jonesboro.
‘When I feel down, I get up in the air’: Mystery flying man identified
According to a probable cause affidavit, Devin Wayne Shelton, 23, of Jonesboro, was arrested...
$500k bond set for Jonesboro man accused of rape
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department uncovered decades worth of stolen goods in one Evening...
Deputies uncover decades worth of stolen goods

Latest News

Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Man wanted in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur arrested, police say
Merriam-Webster released its list of new words that made it to the dictionary this year.
690 words added to the dictionary
American guitarist Al Di Meola performs at the Five Continents Jazz Festival, in Marseille,...
US guitarist Al Di Meola suffers a heart attack on stage in Romania
Crash blocks Jonesboro intersection