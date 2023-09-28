Arkansas State University announces new scholarship

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University is hoping to help families with the cost of higher education with a new scholarship.

On Wednesday, Chancellor Todd Shields announced the A-State Promise Plus Scholarship in front of employees and representatives.

According to data from the Department of Justice, the average income of a household in Arkansas is just under $50,000.

“Arkansas State University is committed to easing the financial burden for hardworking families as they seek to send their children to college,” he said during the announcement. “This scholarship is designed to help families bridge the tuition gap for Arkansas families.”

The A-State Promise Plus Scholarship is a scholarship that will help traditional on-campus students with families that earn a household income of $70,000 or less.

Calvin White, Jr., provost of Arkansas State University, said the economic impact the scholarship could have is massive.

“It will generate 26 million dollars in economic impact for the people of Arkansas, so we’re pumping 26 million back into the people of Arkansas,” he said.

The scholarship will cover the remaining tuition cost after Pell Grants and other scholarships, up to 15 hours a semester.

It will also cover housing for students; $2,500 for freshmen and $4,000 for sophomores, juniors, and seniors, according to White, Jr.

According to the Education Data Initiative, the average student in Arkansas borrows just over $30,000 in student loans. ASU hopes that the scholarship will help these students as well.

“We wanted to make sure Arkansas kids could come to college, receive a comprehensive, four-year education, and leave college debt-free,” he said.

Tuition can change for students, but the university says it’s ensuring future students will not pay for those changes.

“We’re committed to keeping tuition low so this will change and as soon as tuition increases, we will adjust those numbers as well,” he said.

More information on the scholarship can be found on Arkansas State University’s website.

