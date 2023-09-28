Body camera video shows suspect attempts to steal Taser

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Paragould Police Department arrived at Governor Dylan Faulkner’s home early on Sept. 1.

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT

“You’re under arrest, okay, for internet stalking of a child and a couple of other charges; we will go over here in a little bit,” The officer said when he got to the scene.

Faulkner was caught off guard by police and asked them if he could get something to drink but proceeded to head back into his bedroom.

“Hold on, get over here. What are you doing? Brother, you are not listening. No, no, no get over here,” The officer said.

Something with the suspect seemed off, and when the officers tried to walk Faulkner outside, things broke down.

“Stop, Stop, Stop right now,” the officer said while tackling Faulkner.

The struggle continued for a few minutes, and the officers asked the woman in the house to call 911 again.

After the struggle ended, officers escorted Faulkner to their car.

He seemed to have settled down, but the situation took a turn when they tried to get him inside.

Faulkner grabbed for the officer’s Taser and attempted to pull it away.

As the officers pushed Fualkner to the ground, he started pulling the trigger.

Both Faulkner and the officer continued fighting for the Taser when it went off again.

When Faulkner finally gave up, and the officers got him in the truck, the officer talked about how many times it went off.

“We are wrapped in Taser wire right now. We are just going to hang out,” the officers said.

After the initial charges of internet stalking of a child and possession or use of child sexual abuse material, Faulkner was charged with disarming an officer, second-degree battery, resisting arrest, and second-degree criminal mischief.

