Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Body camera video shows suspect attempts to steal Taser

From Region 8 News at Six
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Officers with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Paragould Police Department arrived at Governor Dylan Faulkner’s home early on Sept. 1.

WARNING: EXPLICIT CONTENT

“You’re under arrest, okay, for internet stalking of a child and a couple of other charges; we will go over here in a little bit,” The officer said when he got to the scene.

Faulkner was caught off guard by police and asked them if he could get something to drink but proceeded to head back into his bedroom.

“Hold on, get over here. What are you doing? Brother, you are not listening. No, no, no get over here,” The officer said.

Something with the suspect seemed off, and when the officers tried to walk Faulkner outside, things broke down.

“Stop, Stop, Stop right now,” the officer said while tackling Faulkner.

The struggle continued for a few minutes, and the officers asked the woman in the house to call 911 again.

After the struggle ended, officers escorted Faulkner to their car.

He seemed to have settled down, but the situation took a turn when they tried to get him inside.

Faulkner grabbed for the officer’s Taser and attempted to pull it away.

As the officers pushed Fualkner to the ground, he started pulling the trigger.

Both Faulkner and the officer continued fighting for the Taser when it went off again.

When Faulkner finally gave up, and the officers got him in the truck, the officer talked about how many times it went off.

“We are wrapped in Taser wire right now. We are just going to hang out,” the officers said.

After the initial charges of internet stalking of a child and possession or use of child sexual abuse material, Faulkner was charged with disarming an officer, second-degree battery, resisting arrest, and second-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
1 dead, 1 injured in Cross County shooting
Arrest records show 28-year-old Ethan Barnes of Hardy, AR was arrested on a misdemeanor charge...
Mayor arrested for “disorderly conduct” at A-State football game
According to the incident report, Jonesboro police arrested 25-year-old Callie Anderson on...
Jonesboro woman arrested on drug charges
34-year-old Jordan Romero was arrested in connection to the theft.
Man arrested for stealing travel trailer

Latest News

Arkansas State University is hoping to help families with the cost of higher education with a...
Arkansas State University announces new scholarship
34-year-old Jordan Romero was arrested in connection to the theft.
Man arrested for stealing travel trailer
A night in Downtown Paragould with a meal catered by Chow at 188 supports the local nonprofit.
Ticket deadline approaching for a special downtown dinner
Paragould Lights Water and Cable announce upcoming road closures for an intersection.
PLWC announces upcoming road closures