Business creates fund to help feed people in need

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One Independence County business is starting up something special to help feed those in need.

Sarah Castleberry, the owner of Sarah⋅Dipity, loves to create food, help people, and serve her community.

She started her business to add a healthy to-go food option for people in Batesville.

While scrolling on social media, Sarah came across a post about something called a neighbor’s account.

Through a neighbor’s account, customers can come in and provide funds for meals for others who can’t afford them.

Although she’s only had the account for a short period, it’s already taken off.

“I already have $2,000 in donations after only just two weeks,” Castleberry said.

Sarah has already had three people come into her store asking to charge meals to the neighbor’s account, and Sarah wants everyone to know that it exists to be used.

“I just want everyone to know that’s what it’s for. So, when you come in and charge to the neighbor’s account, it makes my heart happy because I know this is doing good,” Sarah said.

As for the future, Sarah hopes other businesses across northeast Arkansas will implement neighbor’s accounts to help out.

While Sarah is thrilled to provide for the community, it is not just her team that makes it possible but also the community.

Sarah said people can donate funding to the neighbor’s account by calling Sarah⋅Dipity at 870-569-4402 or going to Sarah⋅Dipity at 9 Eagle Mount Blvd. in Batesville.

To receive a free meal, Sarah said people can just come in, order food, and ask to charge the funds to the neighbor’s account.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.