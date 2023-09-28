Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Business creates fund to help feed people in need

Batesville business starts food fund for those in need
Batesville business starts food fund for those in need(KAIT)
By Macy Davis
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - One Independence County business is starting up something special to help feed those in need.

Sarah Castleberry, the owner of Sarah⋅Dipity, loves to create food, help people, and serve her community.

She started her business to add a healthy to-go food option for people in Batesville.

While scrolling on social media, Sarah came across a post about something called a neighbor’s account.

Through a neighbor’s account, customers can come in and provide funds for meals for others who can’t afford them.

Although she’s only had the account for a short period, it’s already taken off.

“I already have $2,000 in donations after only just two weeks,” Castleberry said.

Sarah has already had three people come into her store asking to charge meals to the neighbor’s account, and Sarah wants everyone to know that it exists to be used.

“I just want everyone to know that’s what it’s for. So, when you come in and charge to the neighbor’s account, it makes my heart happy because I know this is doing good,” Sarah said.

As for the future, Sarah hopes other businesses across northeast Arkansas will implement neighbor’s accounts to help out.

While Sarah is thrilled to provide for the community, it is not just her team that makes it possible but also the community.

Sarah said people can donate funding to the neighbor’s account by calling Sarah⋅Dipity at 870-569-4402 or going to Sarah⋅Dipity at 9 Eagle Mount Blvd. in Batesville.

To receive a free meal, Sarah said people can just come in, order food, and ask to charge the funds to the neighbor’s account.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after vehicle flips in crash
When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
Man wanted for shooting mother involved in Cross County shootout
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department uncovered decades worth of stolen goods in one Evening...
Deputies uncover decades worth of stolen goods
According to a probable cause affidavit, Devin Wayne Shelton, 23, of Jonesboro, was arrested...
$500k bond set for Jonesboro man accused of rape
According to the incident report, officers were called to St. Bernards Medical Center on...
Nurse attacked, choked by person at hospital

Latest News

From Region 8 News - Midday
Midday Interview: 'Abandoned Arkansas: Eaker Air Force Base'
Many came out to celebrate the groundbreaking for a new bank location.
Groundbreaking held for bank’s fifth location
Seeking God’s will in everything they do.
GR8 Acts of Kindness winners lead volunteers to show God’s love
34-year-old Jordan Romero was arrested in connection to the theft.
Man arrested for stealing travel trailer