College to begin remodel on oldest campus building

Williams Baptist University announced last year that it would begin fundraising to renovate its...
Williams Baptist University announced last year that it would begin fundraising to renovate its Startup Chapel.(KAIT/Hayden Savage)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas college will begin work on one of its oldest buildings on campus.

Williams Baptist University announced last year that it would begin fundraising to renovate its Startup Chapel.

Startup Chapel is one of the oldest original buildings on its Walnut Ridge campus.

The building houses the college’s fine arts and theater programs and needs some work.

“The chapel itself will be renovated. It’s in dire need of a facelift, some structural issues need to be addressed. We’re going to rehabilitate the outside. We’re going to rehabilitate the inside. We’re going to change out the seating,” University President Dr. Stan Norman said.

WBU plans to spend around $1 million to renovate the chapel.

Dr. Norman added it wouldn’t be possible without those who give to the university.

“They are showing their support by these gifts and grants that fund these initiatives that support our students,” Dr. Norman explained.

The university is meeting with an architect to decide on a contractor.

Work is expected to begin in the next few months.

