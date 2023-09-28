Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Court rejects Donald Trump’s bid to delay trial in wake of fraud ruling that threatens his business

Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP...
Former President Donald Trump speaks in Clinton Township, Mich., Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Mulholland)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — An appeals court Thursday rejected Donald Trump’s bid to delay a civil trial in a lawsuit brought by New York’s attorney general, allowing the case to proceed days after a judge ruled the former president committed years of fraud and stripped him of some companies as punishment.

The decision, by the state’s intermediate appellate court, clears the way for Judge Arthur Engoron to preside over a non-jury trial starting Oct. 2 in Manhattan in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil lawsuit.

Trump is listed among dozens of possible witnesses, setting up a potential courtroom showdown with the judge. The fraud ruling Tuesday threatens to upend his real estate empire and force him to give up prized New York properties such as Trump Tower, a Wall Street office building, golf courses and a suburban estate.

Trump has denied wrongdoing, arguing that some of his assets are worth far more than what’s listed on annual financial statements that Engoron said he used to secure loans and make deals. Trump has argued that the statements have disclaimers that absolve him of liability. His lawyers have said they would appeal.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after vehicle flips in crash
When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
1 dead, 1 injured in Cross County shooting
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department uncovered decades worth of stolen goods in one Evening...
Deputies uncover decades worth of stolen goods
According to a probable cause affidavit, Devin Wayne Shelton, 23, of Jonesboro, was arrested...
$500k bond set for Jonesboro man accused of rape
Tony Green flies his PPG above the classic airstrip in Jonesboro.
‘When I feel down, I get up in the air’: Mystery flying man identified

Latest News

Kathleen Boleyn said her son, Johnny Hurley, ran toward danger and shot the gunman, Ronald...
Mom of Colorado man killed by police after taking ‘heroic’ actions to stop gunman settles with city
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
LIVE: Biden is targeting Trump’s ‘extremist movement’ as he makes democracy a touchtone in reelection bid
An animal rescue has since named the pup Sammy.
Puppy rescued after Walmart workers find him abandoned in sealed plastic box
Key federal funds for day care providers will expire this weekend, likely forcing tens of...
Federal fund for day care providers will expire this weekend