Crash blocks Jonesboro intersection

(K8)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro will slow down your morning commute at Hilltop.

Jonesboro Police Department confirmed the Jonesboro Fire Department, and an ambulance responded to the crash at 6:25 a.m. at East Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road.

K8 News could see the crash blocking lanes at the intersection on our weather camera.

Traffic is being rerouted as of 6:30 a.m.

