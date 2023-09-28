Crash blocks Jonesboro intersection
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro will slow down your morning commute at Hilltop.
Jonesboro Police Department confirmed the Jonesboro Fire Department, and an ambulance responded to the crash at 6:25 a.m. at East Johnson Avenue and Old Greensboro Road.
K8 News could see the crash blocking lanes at the intersection on our weather camera.
Traffic is being rerouted as of 6:30 a.m.
