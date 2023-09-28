Dump truck vs car impacts Jonesboro roads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a crash involving a dump truck and a car.

The crash happened at Nettleton Ave. and Red Wolf Blvd intersection on Thursday morning.

According to Sally Smith with the Jonesboro Police Department, no one suffered any injuries.

However, a patient was transported by a personal car to be checked out.

Traffic is back to normal following the crash, Smith stated.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.