Dump truck vs car impacts Jonesboro roads

Crews responded to a dump truck and car crash at the intersection of Nettleton Ave and Red Wolf Blvd.
Crews responded to a dump truck and car crash at the intersection of Nettleton Ave and Red Wolf Blvd.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews responded to a crash involving a dump truck and a car.

The crash happened at Nettleton Ave. and Red Wolf Blvd intersection on Thursday morning.

According to Sally Smith with the Jonesboro Police Department, no one suffered any injuries.

However, a patient was transported by a personal car to be checked out.

Traffic is back to normal following the crash, Smith stated.

