Groundbreaking held for bank’s fifth location

Many came out to celebrate the groundbreaking for a new bank location.(KAIT)
By Maddie Sexton and K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a big day for one bank as they broke ground at its newest location.

First Community Bank held a groundbreaking earlier Thursday morning.

Dale Cole, Chairman and CEO of First Community Bank, said this location will house their team of mortgage lenders.

“We’re big in the secondary mortgage home loans and this is where our staff is going to be housed,” Cole said.

This bank serves as their fifth location in the region and the 35th branch opened.

