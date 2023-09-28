Groundbreaking held for bank’s fifth location

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a big day for one bank as they broke ground at its newest location.

First Community Bank held a groundbreaking earlier Thursday morning.

Many came out to celebrate the event.

Dale Cole, Chairman and CEO of First Community Bank, said this location will house their team of mortgage lenders.

“We’re big in the secondary mortgage home loans and this is where our staff is going to be housed,” Cole said.

This bank serves as their fifth location in the region and the 35th branch opened.

