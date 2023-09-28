Football Friday Night
Man arrested in connection to series of burglaries

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man has been arrested following an investigation of a series of burglaries and other thefts.

According to the affidavit, a judge found probable cause on Tuesday, Sept. 25 to charge Adam Hill, 45, of Jonesboro with four counts of burglary, two counts of breaking or entering, and three counts of theft of property credit/debit cards, all felony charges.

He also faces misdemeanor charges including four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of $1,000 to less.

The affidavit states that on Sept. 16, Hill was seen on camera using a stolen debit card at Centennial Bank in Jonesboro.

Two days later, Hill was captured on camera breaking into one victim’s vehicle that was parked in their garage. The victim told police that Hill had taken several items including credit and debit cards.

He was later seen on camera at Walmart on Highland Drive using the cards.

The affidavit states that two other victims reported their vehicles were broken into on the same day by a person matching Hill’s description.

On Sept. 21, a victim told police that Hill had approached him asking him about his paint sprayer. Several days later, the victim said the paint sprayer and other property were stolen from his garage.

Police received a call on Friday, Sept. 22 from another victim claiming that her vehicle was broken into. She told officers that she saw the suspect leave the area in an SUV matching Hill’s vehicle.

The affidavit states officers were able to locate Hill in the SUV nearby.

After searching his vehicle, police found items stolen from the victim including credit and debit cards “that had been used since the theft,” the affidavit states.

Hill was given a $500,000 cash/surety and will be required to wear an ankle monitor.

His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 21.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

