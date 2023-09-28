New water park possibly coming to northeast Arkansas

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The newest waterpark may be coming to Mississippi County, but it’s up to the people.

This November, the people of Osceola will vote on whether they want to approve a 1-cent sales tax towards a new water park and other park upgrades.

Osceola Mayor Joe Harris Jr. said taking advantage of all the people who work in the city but may not live there is important.

“They are here. They will be helping us pay for it,” Harris Jr. said. “When I think needs, I think of our young people, our old people, they need an upgrade of the quality of life.”

The water park would have multiple slides, a lazy river, and an indoor pool that would be open year-round.

The vote for the sales tax will be on November 14th.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.