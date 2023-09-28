Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Nurse attacked, choked by person at hospital

According to the incident report, officers were called to St. Bernards Medical Center on...
According to the incident report, officers were called to St. Bernards Medical Center on Saturday, Sept. 23 after they received a report that a nurse had been the victim of an aggravated assault.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident in which a nurse was choked by a person at a hospital.

According to the incident report, officers were called to St. Bernards Medical Center on Saturday, Sept. 23 after they received a report that a nurse had been the victim of an aggravated assault.

The report states the suspect was attempting to force himself past hospital staff when he began choking the nurse.

The attack caused the nurse to lose her voice for several hours.

Jonesboro police have not released any details on the suspect.

K8 News will continue to update this story with any new details that become available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tamia Taylor
Body found in Miss. River identified as missing 21-year-old Tamia Taylor
When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
1 dead, 1 injured in Cross County shooting
Arrest records show 28-year-old Ethan Barnes of Hardy, AR was arrested on a misdemeanor charge...
Mayor arrested for “disorderly conduct” at A-State football game
According to the incident report, Jonesboro police arrested 25-year-old Callie Anderson on...
Jonesboro woman arrested on drug charges
34-year-old Jordan Romero was arrested in connection to the theft.
Man arrested for stealing travel trailer

Latest News

2023 FFN Game of the Week preview: 4-0 Southside prepares to host Wynne
Arkansas State K Dominic Zvada named a Lou Groza Star of the Week
Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after vehicle flips in crash
34-year-old Jordan Romero was arrested in connection to the theft.
Man arrested for stealing travel trailer