Nurse attacked, choked by person at hospital

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident in which a nurse was choked by a person at a hospital.

According to the incident report, officers were called to St. Bernards Medical Center on Saturday, Sept. 23 after they received a report that a nurse had been the victim of an aggravated assault.

The report states the suspect was attempting to force himself past hospital staff when he began choking the nurse.

The attack caused the nurse to lose her voice for several hours.

Jonesboro police have not released any details on the suspect.

