Red Wolves volleyball to host Louisiana on Friday and Saturday

ARKANSAS STATE (11-3, 1-1) vs LOUISIANA (9-7, 0-2)

Friday, Sept. 29 | 6 P.M. Jonesboro, Ark. | First National Bank Arena

Saturday, Sept. 30 | 1 P.M. Jonesboro, Ark. | First National Bank Arena

Watch: ESPN+ Talent: Dorian Craft (PxP)/Craig Cummings (Analyst)

Live Stats: AStateStats.com

Series: A-State leads 50-23 (20-7 in Jonesboro)

The 2023 season marks the 49th season of Arkansas State volleyball, the program’s second under head coach Brian Gerwig. The Red Wolves are 11-3 through their first 14 matches of the season, continuing the program’s best start since the 2015 season - a team that won its first four matches, and then followed a five-set loss with a 24-match winning streak.

Freshman setter Erin Madigan earned Sun Belt Conference Setter of the Week honors last week after averaging a league-most 11.00 assists/set (132 total), 3.92 digs/set (47) and 0.92 blocks/set (11) en route to All-Tournament laurels. She is the first A-State freshman to earn the award since Mallory Warrington in 2013. Madigan enters the weekend ranking leading all freshmen nationally with 519 total assists on the year. She ranks 28th overall and fourth in the Sun Belt. However, she’s second in the league and 23rd nationally averaging 10.59 assists per set.

A-State is set to open its home Sun Belt Conference slate Friday, hosting longtime rival Louisiana. The Red Wolves own a 50-23 lead in the all-time series that dates back to 1982. The Red Wolves are 23-9 in Sun Belt Conference home openers since joining the league in 1991. However, they’re looking to halt a three match skid in their first home league matches. Last weekend, Arkansas State split its first two conference matches, falling in three to Georgia Southern in the opener before avenging the loss with a 3-1 victory Saturday.

Junior libero Sarah Martinez is fourth in the Sun Belt Conference entering the weekend with 4.41 digs per set and 203 total digs. The Red Wolves lead the Sun Belt Conference in assists per set (12.76), kills per set (13.76) and attacks per set (36.90).

