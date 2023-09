SEC announces 2023-24 Arkansas men’s basketball television schedule

Arkansas and the Southeastern Conference announced the 2023-24 men’s basketball television designations and game times. Arkansas will play on the ESPN family of networks 16 times, be televised on SEC Network eight times and appear on CBS versus Kentucky in Lexington (Mar. 2).

In addition, Arkansas announced that two games of interest – the Purdue exhibition game and the Razorbacks’ game versus Lipscomb in North Little Rock – will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus and the Watch ESPN App. Also on the streaming platform will be five early non-conference games including Alcorn State, Gardner-Webb, Old Dominion, UNC Greensboro and Furman.

Arkansas finalized its first exhibition game date and opponent. The Razorbacks will host UT Tyler on Nov. 20 (Fri.). Game time is to be announced.

Arkansas Men’s Basketball Schedule

(as of Sept. 28)

Times and/or Dates are Subject to Change

Date Opponent Network Time (CT)

Oct. 4 (Wed.) Red-White Showcase (Barnhill Arena) — 6:30 pm

Oct. 20 (Fri.) UT Tyler (Exhibition) — TBA

Oct. 28 (Sat.) Purdue (Charity Exhibition) SEC+ 3:00 pm

Nov. 6 (Mon.) Alcorn State SEC+ 7:00 pm

Nov. 10 (Fri.) Gardner-Webb SEC+ 7:00 pm

Nov. 13 (Mon.) Old Dominion SEC+ 7:00 pm

Nov. 17 (Fri.) UNC Greensboro SEC+ 7:00 pm

Nov. 22 (Wed.) Vs Stanford (Battle 4 Atlantis) ESPNU 6:30 pm

Nov. 23 (Thurs.) Vs Memphis or Michigan (Battle 4 Atlantis) ESPN or ESPNU 1:30 or 6:30 pm

Nov. 24 (Fri.) Vs TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis) ESPN/2/U TBD

Nov. 29 (Wed.) Duke (SEC-ACC Challenge) ESPN 8:15 pm

Dec. 4 (Mon.) Furman SEC+ 7:00 pm

Dec. 9 (Sat.) Vs Oklahoma (at Tulsa’s BOK Center) ESPN/2/U TBA

Dec. 16 (Sat.) Lipscomb (N. Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena) SEC+ 5:00 pm

Dec. 21 (Thurs.) Abilene Christian SEC Network 6:00 pm

Dec. 30 (Sat.) UNC Wilmington SEC Network 6:00 pm

Jan. 6 (Sat.) Auburn ESPN2 TBA

Jan. 10 (Wed.) At Georgia ESPN2/U 8:00 pm

Jan. 13 (Sat.) At Florida ESPN 4:00 pm

Jan. 16 (Tues.) Texas A&M SEC Network 8:00 pm

Jan. 20 (Sat.) South Carolina SEC Network Noon

Jan. 24 (Wed.) At Ole Miss ESPN2/U 8:00 pm

Jan. 27 (Sat.) Kentucky ESPN 5:00 pm

Jan. 31 (Wed.) At Missouri SEC Network 7:30 pm

Feb. 3 (Sat.) At LSU ESPN/2 11:00 am

Feb. 10 (Sat.) Georgia SEC Network 5:00 pm

Feb. 14 (Wed.) Tennessee ESPN2 8:00 pm

Feb. 17 (Sat.) At Mississippi State ESPN/2 1:00 pm

Feb. 20 (Tues.) At Texas A&M ESPN 6:00 pm

Feb. 24 (Sat.) Missouri ESPN/2 11:00 am

Feb. 27 (Tues.) Vanderbilt SEC Network 8:00 pm

Mar. 2 (Sat.) At Kentucky CBS 12:30 pm

Mar. 6 (Wed.) LSU SEC Network 6:00 pm

Mar. 9 (Sat.) At Alabama ESPN 11:00 am

