Sept. 28: What you need to know

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another morning of warm temperatures and some sprinkles, mainly in the Bootheel.

The rest of us will wake up to sunny to partly cloudy skies.

It will be another hot day.

Temperatures will warm into the low 90s again.

These 90° temperatures will stay with us through the weekend.

We will start next week dry with above-normal temperatures, but by Thursday, there are signals of some changes.

I’ve introduced a small rain chance Thursday with possibly a cold front that could sweep through, bringing in more fall-like weather.

We are still several days out, but maybe some relief. We will have to wait and see.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

A first-of-its-kind cancer treatment center is now open in Arkansas.

The House begins an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and his family’s international business deals.

The marijuana industry is blazing ahead, addressing a sticky area of federal law about banking and the cannabis industry.

Arkansas State Police confirmed one person was killed and one was injured in Cross County early Wednesday morning.

Pocahontas police are searching for someone believed to have been stealing flowers off graves at a cemetery.

A new display sheds light on a traumatic chapter in Memphis history. The Orpheum is sharing that history with its visitors.

Arkansas State University hopes to help families with the cost of higher education with a new scholarship.

Chase Gage and Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

