Bond revoked for FedExForum shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County judge granted prosecutors’ motion Friday to revoke bond for the man accused of firing shots inside FedExForum during a concert.

The shooting happened during the Lil Baby concert on September 7. Memphis police arrested Kevin Young, 22, three weeks later for that shooting as well as drugs and weapons charges.

Shelby County prosecutors asked a judge to revoke Young’s bond for the drugs and weapons charges as he is also charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon in a public place for the shooting inside FedExForum.

Young’s attorney, Michael Scholl, said he and his client plan to plead not guilty to the new charges.

“He’s accused of shooting his brother,” Scholl explained. “He didn’t shoot his brother. He’s adamant that he was not the one that fired the shots at FedExForum. He went through the front door, went through metal detectors. There’s no way he could have had a gun. The search that took place wasn’t even his home. The issues about the guns and the marijuana? My client didn’t even live at that house.”

Young is due back in Shelby County Court on Nov. 17 for a bond review hearing. Shelby County prosecutors said they plan to convince the judge presiding over this case to keep his bond revoked.

