A Family for Me: Makinzi

From K8 News at Six
By Chase Gage
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Meet Makinzi. She’s 11 years old, fearless, and focused on her goals.

For an afternoon of fun, we went to Jonesboro Gymnastics Academy, where Makinzi got to work with two coaches who showed her the ins and outs of the gym. She took on every challenge headfirst with no hesitation.

She says she wants to be a gymnastics coach when she grows up. Outside of school and gymnastics, though, she has some relatable hobbies.

“(I like) playing my phone, TikTok of course. Hanging out with friends. I go to Starbucks and get a Pink Drink,” she said.

Makinzi is in foster care, and she’s looking for her forever family.

Dusty Brown is Makinzi’s family service worker. She said just knowing Makinzi is a blessing.

“She’s a very sweet girl, very determined. If you want Makinzi to do something, the best way to get her to do is to tell her that she can’t,” Brown said. “She needs somebody in her life who can help her learn to grow into the beautiful young girl that she’s meant to be.”

For more information on how to help, visit Makinzi’s page on Project Zero here.

