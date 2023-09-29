Football Friday Night airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT. (Source: KAIT)

It’s Week 6 of Football Friday Night. Conference games continue all over the area, including our Game of the Week. 4-0 Southside hosts 2-2 Wynne, both teams looking to start 2-0 in 5A East play. You can see more on the matchup here.

Football Friday Night (9/29/23)

Game of the Week: Wynne at Southside

Jonesboro at Bryant

Nettleton at Brookland

Forrest City at Valley View

Blytheville at Westside

Greene County Tech at Jacksonville

Marion at Benton

LR Catholic at West Memphis

Earle at Marked Tree

Rivercrest at Harrisburg

Trumann at Highland

Izard County at Rector

FFN Overtime (Highlights airing in Saturday 10pm sportscast)

Salem at Newport

East Poinsett County at McCrory

Corning at Cedar Ridge

Other Arkansas Games

Paragould at Batesville

Hoxie at Palestine-Wheatley

Walnut Ridge at Camden Harmony Grove

Gosnell at Pocahontas

Osceola at Piggott

Cross County at Clarendon

El Dorado at Searcy

Mountain Home at Pulaski Academy

Heber Springs at Bald Knob

Riverview at Cave City

Lonoke at Harding Academy

Yellville-Summit at Melbourne

Other Missouri Games

Thayer at Cabool

Kennett at NMCC

Hayti at Charleston

Caruthersville at Dexter

Poplar Bluff at Fox

Sikeston at Jackson

East Prairie at Malden

Doniphan at Pleasant Hope

Chaffee at Portageville

Kickapoo at West Plains

