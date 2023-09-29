Football Friday Night (9/29/23)
It’s Week 6 of Football Friday Night. Conference games continue all over the area, including our Game of the Week. 4-0 Southside hosts 2-2 Wynne, both teams looking to start 2-0 in 5A East play. You can see more on the matchup here.
FFN airs Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and on the K8 News app.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
Game of the Week: Wynne at Southside
Jonesboro at Bryant
Nettleton at Brookland
Forrest City at Valley View
Blytheville at Westside
Greene County Tech at Jacksonville
Marion at Benton
LR Catholic at West Memphis
Earle at Marked Tree
Rivercrest at Harrisburg
Trumann at Highland
Izard County at Rector
FFN Overtime (Highlights airing in Saturday 10pm sportscast)
Salem at Newport
East Poinsett County at McCrory
Corning at Cedar Ridge
Other Arkansas Games
Paragould at Batesville
Hoxie at Palestine-Wheatley
Walnut Ridge at Camden Harmony Grove
Gosnell at Pocahontas
Osceola at Piggott
Cross County at Clarendon
El Dorado at Searcy
Mountain Home at Pulaski Academy
Heber Springs at Bald Knob
Riverview at Cave City
Lonoke at Harding Academy
Yellville-Summit at Melbourne
Other Missouri Games
Thayer at Cabool
Kennett at NMCC
Hayti at Charleston
Caruthersville at Dexter
Poplar Bluff at Fox
Sikeston at Jackson
East Prairie at Malden
Doniphan at Pleasant Hope
Chaffee at Portageville
Kickapoo at West Plains
