Intense rain is forecast for Northeast, New York flooding a concern

Parts of the Northeast are expected to get excessive amounts of rainfall.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - A coastal storm is expected to drop a prolific amount of rain over millions in New York City and the Northeast on Friday.

The rainfall is expected to be intense enough to flood subways and roads.

Many places in the region began seeing rain Thursday night, but the heaviest rainfall is set to begin Friday.

The flood threat is expected to impact around 25 million people across the Northeast.

The National Weather Service warns that the New York Tri-State area is facing a level three of four “moderate” risk for flash flooding.

The urban flood threat prompted officials in New York City to issue a travel advisory starting at 4 a.m. Eastern time Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday.

The flooding impacts may also be exacerbated by the final supermoon of this year, which will occur Friday morning.

The event typically creates more extreme tidal cycles that could increase the flood risk along the East Coast.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

