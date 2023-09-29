Football Friday Night
Jerry Jacobs has 2 INT in Lions win on Thursday Night Football

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs intercepts a pass during the first half of a NFL game on September 28, 2023,(Source: AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs intercepts a pass during the first half of a NFL game on September 28, 2023,(Source: AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf & Razorback had a Thursday night to remember.

Jerry Jacobs had 2 interceptions as the Lions beat the Packers 34-20. Detroit is off to a 3-1 start and in 1st place i the NFC North. Jacobs also recorded 5 tackles and 4 pass deflections in the victory.

His first INT of the season came in the 2nd quarter, Jerry jumped on another Green Bay route in the 4th to ice the game.

Jacobs has 25 tackles through the first 4 games for the Lions. Their next game is Sunday, October 8th vs. Carolina.

