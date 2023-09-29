Jerry Jacobs has 2 INT in Lions win on Thursday Night Football

GREEN BAY, Wis. (KAIT) - A former Red Wolf & Razorback had a Thursday night to remember.

Jerry Jacobs had 2 interceptions as the Lions beat the Packers 34-20. Detroit is off to a 3-1 start and in 1st place i the NFC North. Jacobs also recorded 5 tackles and 4 pass deflections in the victory.

His first INT of the season came in the 2nd quarter, Jerry jumped on another Green Bay route in the 4th to ice the game.

Jacobs has 25 tackles through the first 4 games for the Lions. Their next game is Sunday, October 8th vs. Carolina.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.