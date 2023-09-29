Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Jets ticket prices soar after rumors that Taylor Swift may be there

Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL...
Taylor Swift watches from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.(Ed Zurga | (AP Photo/Ed Zurga))
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s only rumored that Taylor Swift may be attending Sunday night’s Chiefs vs. Jets game in New Jersey, but that apparently is more than enough to send ticket prices soaring.

The effect of Swift-mania has caused prices to jump more than 40%, according to online marketplace TickPick.

The website says the news of her possible appearance sparked the best single-day ticket sales yet for the Jets.

While neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed rumors they are dating, she was seen in a luxury box at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday with Kelce’s mother.

Jets fans could use something to cheer about after quarterback Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending injury in his first game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the incident report, officers were called to St. Bernards Medical Center on...
Nurse attacked, choked by person at hospital
When our crew got to the area under investigation around 4 a.m. on State Highway 75 north of...
Man wanted for shooting mother involved in Cross County shootout
The Sharp County Sheriff’s Department uncovered decades worth of stolen goods in one Evening...
Deputies uncover decades worth of stolen goods
Crews responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Jonesboro.
Person taken to hospital after vehicle flips in crash
Crews responded to a dump truck and car crash at the intersection of Nettleton Ave and Red Wolf...
Dump truck vs car impacts Jonesboro roads

Latest News

A sharp increase in gas costs drove the August price increase,.
Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge shows a slight rise
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
According to Kennett Fire Chief Lance Davis, they were called out to a fire on July 10 at...
2 charged with felony arson in connection with fire at Kennett business
LNL: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dead at 90