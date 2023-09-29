Kennett woman sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The United States Attorney’s Office announced that a Kennett woman was sentenced to serve 120 months in federal prison.

64-year-old Paula Laboone was sentenced for the offenses of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Possession of a Firearm by a Previously Convicted Felon. Laboone appeared for her sentencing hear on September 28 at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents, on January 30, a search warrant was executed at Laboone’s residence in Kennett. Numerous bags and baggies containing over two pounds of methamphetamine packaged for sale were seized form the living room and bedroom. Additionally, a Taurus semi-automatic pistol was seized from the bedroom.

Laboone was later interviewed and admitted to buying and selling methamphetamine for several months. She also admitted that the firearm was hers and she was aware that she could not possess it.

Laboone has previous felony convictions for possession of controlled substances in Dunklin County and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

