Paragould Police Lt. celebrates retirement

Friends and family gathered together Friday morning to celebrate a Paragould Lieutenant's retirement.(KAIT)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) -The Paragould Police Department held a retirement party for one of their own.

Friends and family gathered Friday afternoon at the Paragould Police Department to celebrate Lt. Mike Addison’s retirement.

A man of many talents, Addison worked with the police department for 27 years.

From May 20, 1996, Addison started as a patrolman and worked up to detective in 2004, eventually becoming lieutenant.

While Thursday, Sept. 28, may have been his last day on the force, he spent every second Friday cherishing the celebration.

“Like yesterday, I never knew how much I was loved until yesterday. I always thought, and they’re going to disagree, quiet and don’t say a lot, but oh my goodness, that was so happy yesterday, and I’ll never forget that,” Addison said.

Addison plans to spend as much time with his family as possible, and even hunting and fishing.

